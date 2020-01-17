|
|
Mark Stuart Stenholm 1966—2019
Mark S. Stenholm of Minneapolis, Minnesota passed away December 10,2019 in Minneapolis Minnesota born January 25,1966 a former resident of Rockford survived by parents Terry Stenholm (Connie Camacho) Sheila White survived by wife Maria Stenholm ,children Mark, Monica ,and Michael Stenholm and uncle Gordon White of Machesney park and aunt Virginia Aulik of Rockford a celebration of Marks life will be held January 25, 2020 Minneapolis Minnesota
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020