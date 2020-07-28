1/1
Mark Trueblood
1954 - 2020
Mark Trueblood 1954—2020
Mark Trueblood, 66, passed away Saturday evening, July 4th, 2020, at his daughter's residence following an extended illness. He was born on January 18, 1954 in Belvidere, Illinois the son of Randall and Shirley (Shook) Trueblood.
Mark graduated from Belvidere High School in 1972 and later received a Bachelor's of Science degree from Illinois State University. He had worked as a computer programmer for Unicare developing software for hospitals. Mark enjoyed everything computer related, swimming, juggling and was even an amateur magician. Mark was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Bradenton FL.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Beth Webber (Danny), Yorktown IN and Lora Trueblood (Erick Robertson), Bradenton FL; 1 son, Peter Trueblood, Arvada CO; 8 grandchildren; his parents Randy and Shirley Trueblood, Belvidere IL; 2 siblings, Gary (Tami) Trueblood and Linda Lehman, both of Belvidere IL.
A Celebration of Life for Mark will be held on Saturday, August 1st at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Belvidere IL. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Send Flowers
