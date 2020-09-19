Marlene C. "Mollie" Howarth 1931—2020
Marlene C. "Mollie" Howarth, 89, of Rockford, passed away September 16 ,2020. Born July 26, 1931 in Rockford, the daughter of Oscar and Myrtle (Peterson) Peterson. Graduate of Pecatonica High School. Marlene worked at Michael's Craft Store. She enjoyed crafts and had her own ceramic studio. Survived by her sons, Barry and Cory (Susan) Howarth; and grandchildren, Jason Bried, Jeremy (Ilysa), Adam (Nicole), Travis (Julie) Howarth & Cyndi (Chuck) Johnson; five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents; daughter, Susan; and grandsons, Ryan & David Bried.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.