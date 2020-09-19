1/
Marlene C. "Mollie" Howarth
1931 - 2020
Marlene C. "Mollie" Howarth, 89, of Rockford, passed away September 16 ,2020. Born July 26, 1931 in Rockford, the daughter of Oscar and Myrtle (Peterson) Peterson. Graduate of Pecatonica High School. Marlene worked at Michael's Craft Store. She enjoyed crafts and had her own ceramic studio. Survived by her sons, Barry and Cory (Susan) Howarth; and grandchildren, Jason Bried, Jeremy (Ilysa), Adam (Nicole), Travis (Julie) Howarth & Cyndi (Chuck) Johnson; five great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Lynndon Bried. Predeceased by her parents; daughter, Susan; and grandsons, Ryan & David Bried.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery
