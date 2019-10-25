|
|
Marlene J. Thompson 1940—2019
Marlene J. Thompson, 79, of Rockford died peacefully Sunday morning, October 20, 2019, at Applewood Place, in Lakewood, Colorado. Born September 17, 1940, in Rockford, the daughter of Swan H. and Lillian "Lily" (Carlson) Lundgren. Marlene was very proud of her Swedish heritage, which she too passed onto her children. She graduated from Rockford East High School, Class of 1958. Marlene married James Lewis Thompson on November 18, 1960, in Rockford. She was a devoted wife and mother to her husband, children, and grandkids. She was member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood of Rockford, supported Girls Scouts of America and Ship 100 where many young women in the Girl Scouting community affectionately knew her as, "Mrs. T" an inspirational leader for over 40 years. Marlene also cherished the dear friendships she made over many years while playing bridge and participating in her bowling leagues. She loved cooking people their favorite meals, gardening and spending time at her beloved Door County, Wisconsin, summer home with family, friends and neighbors. In her earlier years, she was active in her church's Rockford Jail Reachout Ministry Program at St. Johns United Methodist Church and later became a member and trustee of Third Presbyterian Church of Rockford. She will be greatly missed by her children, Sulynn Thompson Richards of Rochester, N.Y., Jill (Michael) Shipman of Arvada, Colorado, and Gail (Chris) Thompson-Chidley of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; grandchildren, James (Brittany) Richards of Spencerport, N.Y., John (Rachel) Richards of Green, Ohio, Amy (Corey) Mulhern of Rochester, N.Y., Lily Shipman, Jacob Shipman, Amelia Shipman and Samuel Shipman, all of Arvada, Colorado; great-grandson, Caiden Mulhern of Rochester, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews and life-long wonderful friends. Predeceased by parents, Swan and Lily Lundgren; husband, James Thompson; and sister, Gloria (Gerald) Lamb. The family wishes to acknowledge the many friends, caregivers, nurses and physicians for their care, love and support throughout the years.
Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at Third Presbyterian Church, 1221 Custer Ave., Rockford, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. The Rev. Stephen L. Bowie, pastor, will officiate. Private burial in Livingston Cemetery, Caledonia, Illinois. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Third Presbyterian Church and Rock River Valley Council of Girls Scouts. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com to send condolences or for more information.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019