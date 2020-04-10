|
Marlene Jane Rudey 1938—2020
Marlene Jane Rudey, 81, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Rockford, IL. She was born on August 30, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Melvin and Margaret (Cook) Berry. Marlene graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio in 1956. She married Richard Rudey in 1958. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed fishing, especially her yearly fishing trips "up north." Marlene also had a passion for volunteering in the community and did so often. She enjoyed planting flowers to attract a variety of birds and butterflies and she cherished having at least one cat to share life's ups and downs.
Survivors include her husband, Richard; daughter, Renee (James) Pesek; sons, Russell and Steven Rudey; grandchildren, Caitlin and Shannon Pesek, Tristian and Rhianna Rudey; sister, Kathy (Jim) Kaczmarski. Predeceased by her parents; brother, Jim; and sister, Jean.
Private family services are to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the . Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020