Marlene M. (Bellone) Swanborg 1953—2019
Marlene Marie Bellone Swanborg, 65, of Rockford, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born August 20, 1953 to Christopher and Edith "Pepper" (Groleau) Bellone. She married Fred Swanborg on July 1, 1978 out on a farm. Marlene attended Muldoon Girls School and graduated from West High School. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She worked 11 years at numerous schools in RPS 205 in the cafeteria. She was a member of Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians. She enjoyed gardening, camping, attending various pow-wows and casino trips.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Fred; sons, Corey, Joseph, Luke (Alanna Lingelbach); grandchildren, Isis, Daman, Nola; brothers, Tom (Lori) Bellone and Chris (Kristine Lagowski) Bellone; sister, Mary Bellone; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents and brothers, Frank and Mike Bellone.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with Pastor Anthony Maynard officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019