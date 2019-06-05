|
Marlene Mae Harris 1937—2019
Marlene Mae Harris, 81, of Machesney Park passed away peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019. Born August 31, 1937, in Morton Grove, the daughter of Joseph and Nellie (Weathers) Musser. Married Eddie Harris on July 12, 1986, in Rockford. Member of Cathedral Baptist Church since 1973, where she was a teacher at the school. Marlene was an avid thrifter. She loved spending time with the grandchildren where she was known as "little granny". She would winter in Texas where she was known as a "Winter Texan or Texas Snowbird". Survivors include son, Cody (Tammy) Jackson and Danny Jackson; daughter-in-law, Sue Jackson; sons, James (Rosanne) Jackson and Duell (Deidra Weber) Jackson; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joseph (Mira) Musser, Rosemary (John) Wayman, Alice (Larry) Hale and Walter (Becky) Musser; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; and brothers, William and Kenneth Musser. Special thanks to OSF Hospice.
Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019