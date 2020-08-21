1/1
Marlene R. Goral
1933 - 2020
Marlene R. Goral, 87, passed away on August 17, 2020. Born on July 4, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois daughter of Frank and Helen (Woodruff) Mellendorf. In 1954 Marlene married Clifford Finnan and had four children. Later in her life she married George Goral in 1967 and her family grew. Marlene was a bartender for 30 years, retiring from the Venetian Club. She was a member of the Venetian Club, Lombardi Society, Verdi Club, and Red Hat Society Bodacious Babes Chapter. She loved to play bocce or any card game, and was an avid golfer and played with the Mermaids Golf League. She will be missed by those who loved her most, her children Sharon Rupert, Patty (Rich) Perkins, Raymond "Kip" (Pat Ketchem) Finnan, Sandra Goral, Linda Goral, Sandy (Joey) Lapastora, Stan (Brian Molloy) Goral and Kathy (Calvin Lewis) Goral; her many loved grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great granddaughter; her sister Joanne Lee as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; She was predeceased in death by her husband George; her parents; her brother Chuck Mellendolf and sisters Vera Hale and Helen Elmgren. Funeral service for Marlene will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford, Illinois 61103. A visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rockford Rescue Mission. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
