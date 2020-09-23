1/1
Marlene (Glawe) Rosborough
Marlene (Glawe) Rosborough 1930—2020
Marlene C. (Glawe) Rosborough, 89, of Machesney Park passed away peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. Born November 1, 1930, in Rockford, the daughter of Elmer and Ada (Peterson) Glawe. Attended Winnebago / Rockford Schools. Married Harlow B. Rosborough on January 9, 1948, in Rockford. Member of North Park Evangelical Covenant Church where she attended the Tuesday Ladies Bible study, led by Cathy Johnson for more than 30 years. Belonged to the Rocky Rollers, Good Sam's Camping Groups, Senior Fun Day and Souper Saturday where she sold many tickets for fundraisers at church. Marlene loved cooking, baking and the holidays with family gatherings. She enjoyed family trips with their camper traveling throughout the U.S., Canada and many cruise, train and bus trips. Survivors include her husband of 72 years of marriage, Harlow; daughters, Crystal (Bruce) Bankson and Candy (Steve) Wahlstrom; grandchildren, Jared (Lori) Bankson of Green Bay, Wis., and Janelle (Robert) Durham; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Mackey, Kodie Durham and Nikalas Durham; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother, Donald Glawe; sister, Betty Bowers; niece, Marsha Glawe; and loving pets, Mitty, Sport and Millie. The family wishes to thank OSF Hospice for their loving compassion.
We welcome everyone to attend the graveside service for Marlene at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Scandinavian Cemetery, 1700 Rural Street, Rockford. Walk through visitation with face coverings and social distancing required from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established. Visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
Memories & Condolences
