Marlene Spring 1937—2020
Marlene Spring, 83, of Lindenwood, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born June 9, 1937, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Elver and Bernita (Woletz) Richardson. Marlene married Andrew "Jerry" Spring on June 7, 1958; he predeceased her January 9, 2009. Marlene worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years and retired from SwedishAmerican Hospital in 1995. Marlene was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rockford and Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lindenwood where she served on the Altar Guild, Funeral Committee, as an usher and quilter and worked 18 years in the food pantry. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, counted cross stitch, cards and dice games and reading. She also enjoyed going to lunch with many lady friends, the fishing club and family. Marlene had a large collection of frogs and frog-related items, always "Fully Relying on God". Survived by her sons, Mark Spring of Jacksonville, FL and Bryan (Sherry) Spring of Byron, IL; grandchildren, Lisa, Becky, Kendrick, Blake, Branson, Tanner, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Payton, Makenzi, and Maddyson; and brothers, Bernerd and John. Also predeceased by her son, Randy; daughter-in-law, Dorothy "Dotty"; brother, Wayne; and sister, Kathy. Special thanks to Kasey and the Serenity Hospice nurses and the Visiting Angels of Sycamore.
Graveside service will be in Lindenwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Please bring a chair if you would like a seat during the service. Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice and Home, 1658 IL-2, Oregon, IL 61061. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com
