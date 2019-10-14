Home

Marliss J. Schmitz

Marliss J. Schmitz Obituary
Marliss J. Schmitz 1933—2019
Marliss J. Schmitz, 86, of Loves Park, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born on June 20. 1933 in Bloomer, Wisconsin to Fredrick and Ester (Cook) Prill. Marliss married Larry Schmitz on April 2, 1964 in Rockford.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Schmitz; daughter, Rene Alongi; grandchildren, Michelle, Tanya, Shaun and Krystal; five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents and son, Mark Vanderhoof.
No service to be held at this time. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
