Marlowe D. Holstrum, 85, of Belvidere passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born August 24, 1934, in Webster City, Iowa and longtime resident of Belvidere, IL. Marlowe graduated from Stanhope High School, Stanhope, IA, in 1951, then joined the Marine Corps and served in Korea from 1952-1955. He returned home and attended University of Northern Iowa where he received his Bachelor of Arts in 1961. He worked as a CPA for the Atwood family in Rockford until his retirement. Marlowe enjoyed volleyball, softball, fishing, crossword puzzles and spending time with his family. Survivors include wife, Nancy Holstrum; children, Chad (Pam) Holstrum of Rockford, IL and Suzanne (Charles) Nano of Papillion, NE; grandchildren, Brooke and Kate Holstrum of Rockford, IL; Tyler Nano, Omaha, NE; Neil (Shannon) Espinosa and Ryan Espinosa of Rockford, IL; great grandchildren Ava and Elijah; sister, Norma Phipps of Sioux Falls, SD, and brother, Gary (Jan) Holstrum of Longboat Key, FL. Predeceased by his parents and daughter, Shannon Larson. Services will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4848 Turner Street, Rockford, IL, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 am with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either the Unitarian Universalist Church, Rockford, IL or Guitars for Vets, PO Box 617, Milwaukee, WI 53201 (Saywich Chapter).
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020