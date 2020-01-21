Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
Marsha L. Berry


1952 - 2020
Marsha L. Berry Obituary
Marsha L. Berry 1952—2020
Marsha Lynn Berry (Midget), 67, of Belvidere, IL, died peacefully January 18, 2020, in Rockford, IL. She was born April 17, 1952, to Francis and Marilyn (Hedtke) Smith in Belvidere. Marsha met her sweetheart, Rick Berry and they have been inseparable for twenty five years. She graduated Augustana College with a Bachelor's degree. Marsha worked at Arnolds in Marengo, IL for twenty years and worked as a Tool and Dye Maker for Chrysler in Belvidere for twenty years. She was a member of UAW, American Legion, VFW and the beloved W.A.C.O. Girls (Wacoettes), Women's Annual Camp Out group. She loved gardening, riding Harleys with her husband, and cooking. She will be remembered as "the hostess with the mostest" because of her wonderful cooking during holidays with family and friends. She was the most compassionate and caring person who loved her family and her kitties. She loved her "fur babies!"
Marsha will be dearly missed by her husband, Rick; mother, Marilyn Smith; sons, Jason P. ( Jay F. Ryan) Berry and Jeremie S. Berry; brother, Gary (Sandy) Smith; sister, Lisa ( Bob Bruce) Cole; grandchildren, Austin and Aila; nieces and nephews, Stacy (Brandon), Jerrica, Troy ( Jamie); special great nephew Marcus; great nephews, Mason and Noah; great niece, Morgan; numerous special friends including, closest friends, Gary and Cindy Knox, Scott and Diane Burgess and the extended Burgess clan; Mother Marci and Debby Walker; Ed and Bea Houser; and a special mention to The Wacoettes who have provided much joy and laughter throughout her life!
She is preceded in death by her father, Francis Smith.
A memorial gathering will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
