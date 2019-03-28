|
Marsha L. Williams - Jackson 1973—2019
Marsha Laverne Williams Jackson, 45, was called home
March 23, 2019 at McNeal Hospital in Berwyn, IL after an almost two
year battle with cancer.
Marsha was born September 17, 1973 in Memphis, Tennessee, the
daughter of Willie Kay Williams and Levi Williams.
Marsha graduated from Elgin High School in Elgin, Illinois in 1992.
She later attended ITT University for Computer Engineering. She was
employed at Microsoft Computer Systems for many years as a Microsoft
Engineer.
Marsha was a member of Bethel Deliverance Church of God in Christ
under the leadership of Administrative Assistant James Wilson Jr.
She will be remembered as a fun loving person that loved her family.
Her favorite hobby was traveling, seeing the world and watching movies.
Marsha leaves to cherish her memory, her loving mother, Willie Kay
Detellem. Her father, Levi Williams, Stepfather: Sammy Starks.
Five children: Mercedes Dorsey, Devante Isaac, Savon Isaac, Dashawn
Isaac, and Dominique Leavy. Paternal grandmother, Betty J. Williams.
Four sisters: Peggy Bradley, Dorinda (Terrance) Woods, Ebony Starks,
Renee Coleman and one brother, J'Donta Williams and a host of aunts,
uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Marsha was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Anthony
and Mary Dorsey, Stepfather, Joe Detellem and a special cousin, Keith
Clement.
Services will be held 11am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Browns Temple Church of God in Christ 2806 W. State Street with visitation from 9am until time of service. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019