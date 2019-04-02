|
Marston Swanberg 1933—2019
Marston Swanberg, 85, of Loves Park, passed away March 29, 2019 at Presence St. Anne Center as a result of complications of a stroke. Born July 3, 1933 in Elgin; son of Roland and Eunice (Skoog) Swanberg. He married Connie Onley Phillips on June 2, 1979 in Rockford.
A graduate of the University of Illinois, Marston was a member of the Rockford Power Squadron. He was a former educator at East High School and retired from Doron Precision Systems after 30 plus years of employment. He also volunteered as a host for Rock Cut State Park.
An avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks, Marston enjoyed traveling in his RV with his wife, Connie. He also enjoyed reading and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Connie Swanberg; children, Jeffrey (Sue) Swanberg, Timothy (Susan) Swanberg, Amy (Riley) Jacobsen, Paul (Julie) Swanberg, Scott (Jody) Phillips and Marti Phillips; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.
Funeral Service 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Visitation 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 West State St., Rockford, IL 61102. Interment in Scandinavian Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019