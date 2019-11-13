|
Martha "Jean" Beck 1941—2019
Martha "Jean" Beck, 78, of Rockton, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born on July 6, 1941, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of James and Beulah (Betz) Smith. Jean married her high school sweetheart Norman Beck in 1960. Jean had a passion for travel (particularly Italy), spending time "Up North", and enjoyed many sailing, motorcycle and ski trips with Norm. Jean was an avid reader, never leaving her home without a book. She adored animals (especially kitties), wine (usually red), and fancy hats. She was a former member of the Hononegah Federated Woman's Club, a proud Daughter of the American Revolution and a dyed-in-the-wool Republican. Jean worked at the Talcott Free Library in Rockton for 24 years, but was also the ultimate homemaker. Her culinary skills were unmatched; her cooking only outdone by her baking – nobody could make a flakier pie crust, or a tastier Christmas cookie. She was an expert seamstress and loved to knit, but more than anything she loved her grandchildren. Survived by her children, Donna (Paul) Gerczak, Diana (Coke) Johnson; grandchildren, Jordan and Nicolaus Frahm, and Jake and Jenna Johnson; brother, Jim (Ann) Smith. She is predeceased by her parents. Lastly, the family offers a special thanks to the caring staffs of OSF and Crimson Pointe Senior Living.
Funeral Service will be held at 3:30 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave. Visitation at 2:00 – 3:15 pm prior to the service. Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Rockton Township Cemetery, 1315 N Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, with Pastor Scott Hale officiating. Memorial may be made to the Talcott Free Library, 101 E Main St., Rockton, IL 61072. To share a memory or online condolence visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019