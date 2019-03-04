|
|
Martha Campbell 1943—2019
Martha "Pixie" Campbell, 76, of Rockford, a devoted, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at home. She was born March 3rd, 1943, in St Louis, MO. The daughter of Oma (Pond) Whitley. Martha "Pixie" married Don Pringle Campbell in Rockford on December 31, 1966. She worked at Honey Bun as a car hop in her early teens where she was nicknamed "Pixie" by the owners, National Lock and retired from Pacific Scientific where she made lifelong friends. She attended Faith Tabernacle and her heart was with the Lord. Mom spent quality time watching the hummingbirds, deer and other wildlife from her backyard with her husband Don. Lover of shopping and laughter. Mom had a heart of gold and always wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and family with all of her heart. She will be extremely missed and forever loved! Survived by her children, Lisa Long of Rockford, Laddie (Lisa) Campbell of Roscoe and John Campbell of Rockford; grandchildren, Andrew Redburn and Austin Campbell; sister, Linda (Jim) Garr of Blue Springs, MO and brother, Jim (Dee) Whitley of Roscoe, IL; sister-in-law, Daisy Lambert of Glendale, AZ; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her faithful Bichon Frise, Sophie. Predeceased by her husband, Don Campbell; her mother, Oma (Whitley) Ponds; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Forest Reese; brother-in-law, Weldon Lambert; brother-in-law, Jim Garr. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 7th at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019