|
|
Martha H. Remmers 1931—2020
Martha H. Remmers, 88, of Pecatonica, IL died at 5:47 a.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020 in her home.
Born October 11, 1931 in Pine Creek, IL, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D. Russell and Sophie (Snapp) Grove. She graduated from Winnebago High School. Martha married Robert Remmers in Nashua, IA on August 29, 1969. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2010. She was an executive secretary for Twin Disc Corp for over thirty years. Martha was a member of Winnebago United Methodist Church as well as a member of many local card clubs.
Martha and Bob loved county fair time and at one time snowmobiling and having drinks with friends. Her unique and sassy sense of humor will be missed. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, collecting glass figurines and planting flowers. Martha loved anything outdoors. She was always a laugh with nieces and nephews.
A very special heartfelt thank you to Karyn Young for her compassionate care.
Survivors include sister Mary Jane Stahl of Winnebago, IL; sister Phyllis Booker of Winnebago, IL; Brother-in-law Bill Straw of Tucson, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Leroy Grove and Kenneth Grove and sisters Helen Borgmann and Dorothy Straw.
Private graveside ceremonies to be held at Twelve Mile Grove in Pecatonica, IL. McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel assisted the family.
A memorial has been established to Winnebago United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 398, Winnebago, IL 61088.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020