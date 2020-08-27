Martha "Marty" J. Scott 1954—2020

Martha Joan LaFollette was born in Wichita, Kansas, on January 4, 1954, seven minutes following her twin sister, Jane Marie LaFollette, to parents Eldon Benjamin LaFollette and Irene Faye LaFollette. "Marty" nicknamed by her twin sister who couldn't say Martha, is survived by her husband, Freddie Lee Scott; children: Shawn, Paul and Lorrie Johnson; step-sons: Fred Jr. and Matthew Scott; daughter-in-law, Jill Johnson; grandsons: Ethan, Austin, Ashton, and Chad Johnson; sister, Susan Ann Vano and her family- Larry, Jen, Aaron, Ashley, Jessie and Ryan, and their families; and brother, Eldon Thomas LaFollette and his family. Marty is preceded in death by her twin sister, Jane Marie Helt and survived by Jane's family-Richard, Jeana, Jason, and Jerod, and their families.

Marty died comfortably and peacefully July 1, 2020 with breast cancer. Her ashes were laid to rest with her twin sister, Jane, at the El Paso Cemetery, Derby, Kansas following a graveside ceremony conducted Friday, July 31st, 2020.

There will be a memorial service held at Rock Church at 6732 Harrison Ave. Rockford, IL Tuesday, September 1st, 2020. There will be visitation held from 9:00 to 10:00 AM with a service immediately following.(Masks are required for the service.)



