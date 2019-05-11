Home

Martha Jane Johnson

Martha Jane Johnson Obituary
Martha Jane Johnson 1963—2019
Martha Jane Johnson, 55, of Loves Park died on May 7, 2019. Born on November 17, 1963 in Rockford, daughter of Rodney and Carol Ann (Wright) Johnson. Martha loved God, life and her family. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren to the park. She was employed as a receptionist at Siena on Brendenwood. Survived by her husband, Jeff Paul; sons, Timothy (Ashley) Lones, Jeremy (Heather) Lones; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Caleb, Jayden and Raelynn Lones; sisters, Judith Greaves, Kimberly (Mark O'Donnell) Johnson; 2 aunts, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, 1 aunt and 2 uncles. Graveside Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park at 2:00 p.m. Chaplain Chuck Olson of Agrace Hospice will officiate. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memories may be made to the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019
