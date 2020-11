Or Copy this URL to Share

Martha Jane (Jane) McAfee 1926—2020

Martha Jane (Jane) McAfee died on Nov. 19, 2020 in Fort Collins, CO. She was born Sept 23, 1926 and lived for many years in Rockford, serving as the Executive Director of the YWCA. She was also active in the League of Women Voters and in the Second Congregational UCC/ First Presbyterian Church.



