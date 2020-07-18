Martha "Marty" (LaFollette) Johnson-Scott 1954—2020
Martha "Marty" Joan LaFollette was born in Wichita, Kansas, on January 4, 1954, seven minutes following her twin sister, Jane Marie LaFollette, to parents Eldon Benjamin LaFollette and Irene Faye LaFollette. Martha is survived by her children: Shawn, Paul and Lorrie Johnson; daughter-in-law, Jill Johnson; grandsons: Ethan, Austin, Ashton and Chad Johnson; sister, Susan Ann Vano and her family—Larry, Jennifer, Aaron, Ashley, Jessie and Ryan, and their families; and brother, Eldon Thomas LaFollette and his family. Marty is preceded in death by her twin sister, Jane Marie Helt and survived by Jane's family—Richard, Jeana, Jason and Jerod, and their families.
Marty died comfortably and peacefully on 7/1/20 with breast cancer. Her ashes will finally be laid to rest with her twin sister, Jane, in Derby, Kansas. A private graveside ceremony will be held for family on Friday, July 31st. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of America (http://hospicecareofamerica.com/
), which she founded in 2004; invested her time and talent to serve, and later sold.