1/1
Martha "Marty" (LaFollette) Johnson-Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha "Marty" (LaFollette) Johnson-Scott 1954—2020
Martha "Marty" Joan LaFollette was born in Wichita, Kansas, on January 4, 1954, seven minutes following her twin sister, Jane Marie LaFollette, to parents Eldon Benjamin LaFollette and Irene Faye LaFollette. Martha is survived by her children: Shawn, Paul and Lorrie Johnson; daughter-in-law, Jill Johnson; grandsons: Ethan, Austin, Ashton and Chad Johnson; sister, Susan Ann Vano and her family—Larry, Jennifer, Aaron, Ashley, Jessie and Ryan, and their families; and brother, Eldon Thomas LaFollette and his family. Marty is preceded in death by her twin sister, Jane Marie Helt and survived by Jane's family—Richard, Jeana, Jason and Jerod, and their families.
Marty died comfortably and peacefully on 7/1/20 with breast cancer. Her ashes will finally be laid to rest with her twin sister, Jane, in Derby, Kansas. A private graveside ceremony will be held for family on Friday, July 31st. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of America (http://hospicecareofamerica.com/), which she founded in 2004; invested her time and talent to serve, and later sold.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved