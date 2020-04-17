|
|
Martha Lou Satter 1960—2020
Martha Lou Satter, 60 of Pecatonica, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by her family on April 15th, at 6:00 p.m. after a brave eight year battle with breast cancer that had recently metastasized to her brain.
She was born April 9, 1960 in Rockford, Illinois to Edward L. and Violet Johns. She graduated from Pecatonica High School in 1978 and attended Rock Valley College. Martha married Michael Satter, her high school sweetheart on June 2, 1979 at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Rockford.
Martha was a loving, supportive mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend who loved gardening and was passionate about anything to do with nature and genealogy. She lived her life being kind to others. At a young age, her parents remember in 4th grade Martha came home from school and told about a new student in her class. She said, "Other girls were ignoring the new girl and saying unkind words, but I put my arm around her and said I will be your friend." Throughout life she continued to help others walking the same path as her. She was known to reach out to others fighting cancer and their family to help them understand the journey. When her chemo treatments were finished, Martha would often sit with others who might have been alone, to offer a shoulder and support. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
After college, Martha worked at the Winnebago Farm Bureau and was their first female Board member. Later, she enjoyed her career within the Pecatonica School District helping children who needed extra help.
Martha enjoyed traveling, long nature walks, social and family gatherings. She was a dedicated member of the Pecatonica American Legion Auxiliary and Historical Society. She often volunteered at Stonewall Stitchers, making quilts for nursing homes and veterans. Yearly, Martha helped with the local Secret Santa program. Special times, since high school, were spent with friends of the Quality Time Card Club.
Martha is survived by her husband, Michael Satter and three sons; Daniel, his children Jaden, Izabella, Ian; Andrew, his children Levi and Alexis; and Joseph (Teresa) Satter; her parents, Edward L. and Violet (Sadewater) Johns of Pecatonica; siblings, Ann Johns (Robert Lynde) of Rockford, Edward W. (Jeanne) Johns of Pecatonica and William (Sharon) Johns of Hinsdale; mother-in-law Inez Satter, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by William & Margaret Johns, Barb & Bill Thomas, Daniel Satter and Harry & Ruth Knutson.
Cremation rites have been accorded with McCorkle Funeral Home - Pecatonica Chapel. Due to Covid-19 there will be a Service and Celebration of Life gathering at a later date.
The family would like to thank, Pastor Mark Gilmore of the Pecatonica United Methodist Church, Dr. H. Rudolph for years of supportive medical care and MercyHealth Hospice and Amy Hurd RN for their transitional care, and sister-in-law Cindy Whitney for her loving support.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020