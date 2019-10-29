|
|
Martha "Marty" (Stelloh) Spiro 1927—2019
On October 26, 2019, Martha (Marty) Elizabeth Stelloh Weber Spiro, an avid Cardinals baseball fan, went to join her team in heaven. She resided in Mesa, AZ and attended her final Cardinals game last month.
Services will be on Saturday, November 2 at 1:00pm at St. Luke Lutheran Church, located at 807 N. Stapley Dr., Mesa, AZ. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery, for family only.
Born on November 16, 1927 in St. Louis, MO, Marty graduated with a B.A. from Valparaiso University, Indiana, married and had her first child. Moving to Peoria, IL, she had one more daughter and two sons. She was always active in her church, choir and women's groups at all the churches she attended - Peoria, IL, Rockford, IL and Mesa, AZ. She loved music, singing, playing hand bells and enjoying the Mesa Symphony of the Southwest. Marty was a world traveler and appreciated everywhere she went.
She is preceded by her husband, Dan Spiro, her parents, Reynold and Genevieve Stelloh, two brothers, Ren and Bob Stelloh and her sister Dot Belko. Surviving are four children, Karen Weber Fulks (Lyle), Kathy Weber Frohock (Jeff), Michael Weber (Kat) and Mark Weber, along with her two stepsons, Andrew Spiro (Eddielyn) and Mark Spiro. She was also blessed with 8 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 807 N. Stapley Dr., Mesa, AZ 85203 or Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, 6301-19th Avenue NW, P.O. Box 50007, Minot, ND 58702-5007.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019