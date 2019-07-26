|
Martin A. Jaros Jr. 1932—2019
Martin A. Jaros Jr., 87 of Rockford, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.
He was born in La Salle-Peru, IL on June 15, 1932, son of Martin Sr. and Theresa Jaros. Martin met the love of his life, Glenda Corkill on a blind date in college and married her September 4, 1954 in Kankakee, IL. Together, they would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this September. Martin served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a manager in chemical engineering with Rockford Products as well as Modern Plating of Freeport. Martin attended Holy Family Catholic Church, was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus and member of Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, baseball, bowling, tennis, dancing and refereed basketball games. Martin was a fan of the Chicago White Sox, Bears and Bulls. He loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.
Those left to honor Martin's memory include his loving wife, Glenda Jaros; daughter, Laura Derry; granddaughter, Michelle Haley; grandson-in-law, Kyle Haley; great-grandson, Declan Martin Haley and grand puppies, Gabby and Fergie. He is predeceased by his parents; brother, Ronald Jaros and son, Michael Jaros.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd. Rockford, IL 61107. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Catholic Charities of Rockford or the Knights of Columbus, Holy Family Council #13123.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences and memories at
www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 26 to July 28, 2019