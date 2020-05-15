|
|
Martin A. Wilhelm 1971—2020
Martin A. Wilhelm, 49, Rockford, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Javon Bea Hospital. He was born in Germany. Martin worked as a truck driver for Core and Main in Belvidere for many years. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed fishing, exercising, visiting the Bass Pro Shop, listening to the "Legends of Country" on Sunday mornings, tinkering on cars, and tackling projects around the house. Martin was a very giving person and would help anyone in need. He was known for his love of nature. He was always ready with advice for his girls and loved spending time with them and his grandchildren.
Martin is survived by his girlfriend, Elisa Delgado; his daughters, Malorie (Thomas Kahl) Wilhelm and Morgan (Justin) McMullen; his grandchildren, Maelynne Moris and Carter Kahl; his mother, Luise Cabrera; his twin sister, Linda; his sisters, Ruth and Sandra; his brother, Benjamin; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020