My deepest sympathy to Marty's family. He worked with us at Plitek and would stop in occasionally to visit. He was always so full of life and such a wonderful person. I'll remember him always, as a wonderful, caring person.
Judy Havlik
November 20, 2020
This was to soon for you to leave us. You, your brother Kenny and I had many good times together on McVicker's with our families. Rest in piece cousin, we will miss you, and may God Bless you and your Family. Nickie
Nicholas Calabrese
Family
November 19, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
