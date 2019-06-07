|
|
Martin R. Cacciapaglia 1958—2019
Martin R. Cacciapaglia, 60, of Rockford, passed away on June 5, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Rockford, Illinois to Martin J. Cacciapaglia and Carole (Bjork) Cacciapaglia. He married the true love of his life and his rock of strength, Deborah (Morris) on December 22, 2006. They spent 14 wonderful years together. Marty was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, he loved to fish, play golf and practiced Martial Arts for over 15 years. Marty worked at Dierks Foods and Rock River Disposal. Marty was as strong as they come, fighting his illness until the end!
Funeral service will be at 10:30am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Visitation on Monday evening, June 10, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm also in the funeral home. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019