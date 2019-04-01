|
Marvalyn Grace Himes 1926—2019
Marvalyn Grace (Glotfelty) Himes, 93, of Princeton, formerly of Byron and Rockford, passed away March 29 at Aperion Care Princeton. Born Feb. 14, 1926, at Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin, to James and Mae (Moon) Glotfelty, she married Ronald Clell Himes in Kahoka, Missouri. Jan.8, 1943. They shared 72 years of marriage prior to his death May 1, 2015.
Following her attendance at Byron High School, Marvalyn was a standout second baseman for the Byron Bittner's Bakery women's softball team, in the era of the Rockford Peaches, whose home field was just 15 miles away.
A resident of Princeton since 1963, Marvalyn was the office manager of Spurgeon's Department Store, retiring after 21 years of service.
Survivors include one brother, Jack (Valerie) Glotfelty of Oregon; one son, Terry (Sara) Himes of Princeton; a daughter, Wendy (Charles) Wilmarth of Palos Hills; and grandchildren, Michael (Courtney McGarry) Himes of Indian Head Park; Andrew (Nicole Roback) Himes of Woodridge, and Erin (Scott) Loris of Chicago; great-grandchildren Brady Himes and Nolan Loris, and an especially close brother-in-law, Woody (Rita Gordon) Himes of Sarasota, Fla. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Marvalyn was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, her parents and two sisters, Betty Glotfelty and Darlene Schrader.
Cremation rites will be accorded through the Grant-Johnson Funeral Home. There will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Hampshire Colony Church or her hospice provider Vitas Healthcare.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019