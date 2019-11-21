|
|
Marvel O. Toews 1920—2019
Marvel O. Toews, 99, of Rockford passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Alpine Fireside Health Center. Born January 1, 1920, in Rockford, the daughter of Glen and Gladys (Sterling) Scott. Married Harvey R. Toews on June 25, 1948, in Chicago. Member of Women's Club in Loves Park. She loved cooking writing poems and reading books. Survivors include her daughter, Deanna McBride; sons, Harvey R. (Kathy) Toews and Wayne (Belinda) Houseweart; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband.
Memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 1 p.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29, 2019