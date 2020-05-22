|
Marvin G. Franzen 1938—2020
Marvin G. Franzen, 82, of Rockford, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 of natural causes. Born on April 1, 1938, in Rockford to Carl and Lillian (Erlandson) Franzen. Marvin married Elaine (Nelson) Franzen on September 9, 1960. She predeceased him on September 10, 2013.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy Franzen of Eagle River, WI; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel; 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford. Private interment at Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary; 111 N First St. Rockford, IL 61107 or the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020