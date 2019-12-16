|
Marvin K. Eyster 1927—2019
Marvin K. Eyster, 92, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Wesley Willows. Born November 17, 1927, in Kings, IL, the son of Kenneth and Ethel (Rippentrop) Eyster. A veteran of the U.S. Navy and Army, Marvin served in World War II and the Korean Conflict. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1951 with a Bachelor's degree in Banking & Finance. Marvin married S. Joanne Ritchie on May 24, 1953 in Rochelle, IL. She predeceased him on February 9, 2013. He worked at Woodward Governor for 42 years, many of those as the Manager of Data Processing, before retiring in 1992. Marvin also served on the Board of Directors at Holcomb State Bank and retired in 2009. He was a member of Third Presbyterian Church in Rockford. He enjoyed fishing in the Kyte Creek and hunting ducks and pheasants. Marvin and Joanne enjoyed traveling in their motorhome to visit family, and to see the beautiful National Parks and mountain scenery. He visited most of the 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii. One of Marvin's biggest accomplishments was buying a piece of property and designing, then building their home with help from family, and his wife, Joanne. Always a problem solver, Marvin was a life-long handyman, constantly building things, fixing things, inventing useful gadgets, and finding many ways to save money. Marvin is survived by his daughters, Kathy Eyster of Montana and Charleen Boudreau of Edwards, IL; son, Ritchie (Catherine) Eyster of Texas; grandchildren, Beth (Jeff) Shen, Diana Boudreau, Forest Eyster, Amanda (Jacob) Rhoads and Hope Garber; four great-grandchildren; brother, Archie (Glennie) Eyster; sister, Shirley Garnett; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Maxine (Tom) Fegers; and brother-in-law, Hugh Garnett.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford with Rev. Murray Hansen officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. A short graveside service will be held at White Rock Cemetery, Kings, IL. Memorials may be made to Wesley Willows, Third Presbyterian Church or Midway Village Museum, all in Rockford, IL. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019