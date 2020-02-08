|
Marvin Lloyd Swanson
1939—2020
Marvin Lloyd Swanson, 80, of Winnebago, died Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home near Winnebago. He was born August 30, 1939 in Rockford, the son of John Laurence and Juanita Fern (Winterland) Swanson. Marvin married Lois Shirley Holmes on January 12, 1957 in Dubuque, IA. He worked in machine repair at Sundstrand Corporation in Rockford for 47 years. Marvin was a member of the Winnebago Community Unit School District 323 board and Fan's Club. He was also a Chief Steward of the UAW Local 592, president of the 592 retirees and Allied Seniors, Sergeant at Arms at the Eagle's Club and member of the Verdi Club all in Rockford. He coached his son's Sandy Koufax baseball league teams. Marvin and Lois enjoyed going to NASCAR races, showing his 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass W-31 at car shows and having an antique booth at the Pec Thing at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Pecatonica.
Marvin is survived by his children, Timothy (Kim) Swanson of Stillman Valley, Marvin Swanson Jr. of Charlevoix, MI, Tammy (Art) Pratt of Byron, Kristi (David) Funk of Byron, Shawn (Kathy) Swanson of Rockford; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many nephews and nieces.
Marvin is predeceased by his wife, Lois Swanson and six siblings.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. A memorial will be established. Cremation rites accorded. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020