Mary A. Bartel 1927—2020
Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother & More
Mary Annis Bartel, age 92, of Carrollton, TX, died February 27, 2020. Born March 1927, at Lyndon, IL, the daughter of Wayne H. and Ruth Stinton Crawford. Married Donald W. Bartel on August 30, 1947, at Sterling, IL. Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved God, family, friends, nature, learning, and travel.
At Rockford, IL, Mary was a teacher and a counselor at Guilford High School for 30 years. Active member of Cathedral of St. Peter for 48 years, as lector, Eucharistic minister, and in many leadership roles. Also president of Rockford Deanery Council of Catholic Women, and Caritas Auxiliary. Charter member of Bishop Thomas Doran's "United in Faith" committee. Many leadership roles in Rock Valley College's Learning in Retirement for 19 years and read to sight-impaired on NPR for 16 years. Mary was one of five finalists for 2009 Rockford Woman of the Year. Mary was presented the "Citizen Hero Award" in November 2019, in recognition for her assistance to the Plano Police Department.
Mary and her beloved husband Don of 67 years, in their 80s, rode camels in Egypt and elephants in India. They celebrated her 83rd birthday with a trip to Dubai, with cousin Martha Guarin. They journeyed to all the Wonders of the World in their decades of journeying. Moved to Plano, TX, in 2012, to be near their three sons and multiple grandchildren.
Although Mary had three American Revolution ancestors and a Civil War veteran maternal great-grandfather, her goals were peaceful. She and her husband's foremost desires were for family unity and caring, plus a love of the Lord. Mary would like her family and friends to celebrate her life and not mourn her death.
Survivors include daughters Barbara, Patricia (Robert Astleford), Carol (Keith Gambrel); sons Richard (Sophie), John, and Thomas (Kathryn). Grandchildren are Julie (Seth Rachlin); Michael, Ashley and Sarah Bartel; Renee (John Lynch), Brad and Laura Gambrel; Matthew, Emily, Daniel, and Rebecca Bartel; great-grandson Jake Siebert and great-granddaughter Madeline Lynch. Also surviving: Patricia Haley-Glass, a former counselee, who with her husband Jeffrey and daughter Tajanae are loved as family members. Predeceased by parents, husband Don, and brothers Albert, Donald, and Warren Crawford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 5100 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75093. Funeral Mass celebrated at Prince of Peace on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 am, followed by a luncheon.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020