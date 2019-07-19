Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Garnhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. "Pat" (Ballard) Garnhart


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. "Pat" (Ballard) Garnhart Obituary
Mary A. "Pat" (Ballard) Garnhart 1935—2019
Mary A. "Pat" (Ballard) Garnhart, 84, of Loves Park passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Javon Bea Hospital. Born July 2, 1935, in Mineral Point, WI, the daughter of Perry and Carmen (Rain) Ballard. Graduate from Harlem High School, Class of 1952. Formerly employed at Edwards Bakery for 17 years and Carson-Pirie-Scott Distribution for 13 years. Survivors include her son, Tim Garnhart. Predeceased by her parents.
As per her request, there will be no visitation or services. Cremation rites were accorded. Please remember her goodness and kindness to others, giving of herself and her love of family and friends, and keep her memory in your heart. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now