|
|
Mary A. "Pat" (Ballard) Garnhart 1935—2019
Mary A. "Pat" (Ballard) Garnhart, 84, of Loves Park passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Javon Bea Hospital. Born July 2, 1935, in Mineral Point, WI, the daughter of Perry and Carmen (Rain) Ballard. Graduate from Harlem High School, Class of 1952. Formerly employed at Edwards Bakery for 17 years and Carson-Pirie-Scott Distribution for 13 years. Survivors include her son, Tim Garnhart. Predeceased by her parents.
As per her request, there will be no visitation or services. Cremation rites were accorded. Please remember her goodness and kindness to others, giving of herself and her love of family and friends, and keep her memory in your heart. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019