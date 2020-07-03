Mary A. Graham 1934—2020
Mary A. Graham, 86, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020. She was born February 14, 1934, the daughter of Raymond and Clara (Watson) James. She married her sweetheart, James D. Graham, on June 14, 1958.
She was a passionate teacher, including physical education and business education, and she was a librarian. She held a Master's Degree from Northern Illinois University and a Bachelor's Degree from Illinois State University. She remained interested in learning and reading throughout her life. Her love for, and dedication to, her family and God was unwavering and unquestionable. She enjoyed tennis, golf, bowling, baseball (especially the Rockford Peaches), canoeing, sailing and nature. She was special to friends and family throughout her life, and she made an impact on everyone who knew her.
Mary is survived by her husband James; children Janice (Michael) Stone of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, Valerie (Suen Yan) Leung of San Mateo, California; grandchildren Haywood Cooper, Lana Leung and Lien Leung; and brother-in-law Rodney (Judy) Graham of Rochester, New York. She is predeceased by her parents.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday July 8, 2020, at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Dr, Rockford, IL 61109. Mary's burial will be at Winnebago Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Rita Catholic Church or Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN).
