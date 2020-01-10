|
|
Mary A. Hilton 1945—2020
Mary A. Hilton, 74, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born September 30, 1945 in Rockford. Daughter of James and Josephine (Lamarca) Reiland. Survived by her son, James (Cara Hoglund) Hilton; sisters, Linda (Danny) Olivotti, Debi (Ken) Geisler; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents. Celebration of Life Memorial Services to be determined. Per Mary's request cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020