Mary A. Picchi 1947—2019
Mary Picchi, 72, of Rockford, passed away on September 13, 2019. Born on May 17, 1947, in LaSalle, Illinois, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Ramsdell) Crete. Mary enjoyed watching the Cubs, Green Bay Packers and NASCAR. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends. Survived by her son, Christopher (Natalie) Picchi; grandchildren, Ana and Amelia; sister, Barbara Allen; Nieces, Lisa Allen, Kristen (Jim) Hebert; and great-niece, Zoe. Predeceased by her parents and brother-in-law, David in 2018.
Family and friends will be notified of a private Celebration of life. Memorial may be made to Noah's Ark; 125 S Madison St., Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
