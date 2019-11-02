|
Mary Addison 1932—2019
Mary Ann Addison, of Rockford, departed this earthly life October 30, 2019. She was born December 25, 1932 in Camden, Arkansas the daughter of Robert and Mary Thompson. Mary lived in Rockford 68 years coming from Camden. She married Lee Addison, he preceded her in death. Mary was employed as a machinist by Amerock Corporation many years before retiring. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church serving as a Usher Board and on the Kitchen Committee. Mary volunteered many years at St. Elizabeth Community Center. She attended schools in Arkansas.
Mary leaves to cherish many loving memories, her son, Lee Addison; three daughters, Sherilyn Coleman, Marilyn Teague and Diane Addison; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Hattie Ferguson; and brother, Earmon (Mattie) Thompson; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, four sisters and three brothers.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church 724 Harrison Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019