|
|
Mary Alice Humpal 1919—2020
Mary Alice Humpal, 100, of Loves Park passed on to eternal life with our Blessed Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by members of her family. Born May 12, 1919, in Rockford, Illinois, the oldest child of Michael and Alice (McCarren) Govern. Mary Alice attended St. James Grade School and graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School. Like her mother, Mary Alice developed an appreciation for music early on and played piano well into her late 90's. Her "Irish eyes" were always full of fun and laughter. In 1938, she caught the eye of a handsome young man that was "kind to his mother". A courtship ensued and on Valentine's Day, 1942, she married the love of her life, Raymond P. Humpal. Their loving and faith-filled marriage spanned nearly 70 years until Raymond's death on February 6, 2012. Mary Alice and Raymond were charter members of St. Bridget's Catholic church where she held many positions of service including president of the women's sodality. In 2005, The Rockford Deanery Council of Catholic Women honored her as "Woman of the Year" for her exemplary dedication to serving others in the Catholic community and beyond. Her sense of service and giving extended to her hobbies. Mary Alice created and gave away hundreds of her ceramic and crocheted works of art to family, friends and those in need. Timeless gifts, they have provided beauty and warmth to all who received them. Hers was a life of love. Love for Jesus and His Blessed Mother Mary. Love for her family. Love for others. Even in her last days, she gave us words of wisdom, kindness and love. To those that knew her, she exemplified Christian values and lived a truly holy life. With every stitch of her afghans, she prayed for others and locked in a sustaining reminder of her love. From the perspective of her grandchildren, Grandma Mary Alice always let them know that they were her "favorite" and she dedicated countless hours to making all in her family feel special. Christmas Eve was adorned by Grandma's Gift Basket letting each grandchild share a special talent for an extra gift from Grandma. Her remembrance and acknowledgement of birthdays, or special hand-written thank you notes always bore her insignia of the Irish shamrock. Grandma was masterful at expressing her love and devotion to God and exuded that passion and charisma in her daily life. She would find a way to bring the teachings of the Lord to a real-world perspective for all in her family. She practiced forgiveness of the heart, and she taught to love deeply. She was always upbeat, had stories to share of significance about each member of her family, and prayed daily for the health and safety of all she loved.
Mary Alice is survived by her children, Raymond (Mary Ellen), Nancy, Thomas (Julie), Timothy (Carmen), James (Mary), and William (Mary Jo); 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and one great-great-grandchild on the way; and many nieces and nephews. Mary Alice was predeceased by her parents; infant children, Peter and Kathleen; brother, Francis; sisters, Kathleen and Elizabeth. Grateful appreciation from the family is extended to all of Mary Alice's in-home caregivers and spiritual helpers, Betty, Melisa, Leni, Diane, Mo, LeRoy, Molly, Father John and many others.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 23, at Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, Illinois. Memorials to the family. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020