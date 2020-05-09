|
Mary Allen 1940—2020
Mary Lou Allen, of Rockford departed this earthly life May 5, 2020. She was born July 13, 1940, in Athens, Alabama the daughter of David and Mattie Horton. Mary lived in Rockford since 1950 coming from Athens. She married Jesse Allen Sr., June 21, 1968. Mary was employed as a Director of Resident Services by the Rockford Housing Authority and after retiring she was the owner of Granny Allen's Home Daycare. Mary was a former member of Deliverance Crusader Church later becoming the assistant pastor of Washington Park Christian Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher , Devotional leader, Evangelist and Mothers Board , she served where ever she could to help the ministry. She attended school in Alabama, later to receive her G.E.D. at Hall Adult Education.
Mary leaves to cherish many loving memories, her loving husband, Pastor Jesse Allen; six daughters, Beverly Horton, Victoria (Peter) Groves, Crystal (Lee Jr.) Hicks, Kimberly (Larry) Lyons, Recha (Adegunle Femi) Sofolawe and Rhonda Allen; son, Jesse Allen Jr.; 20 grandchildren a host of great grand and great great grandchildren; twin sister, Jean Flores and brother, Paul Horton; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by parents, two daughters, Janice Merritt and Valerie Horton; a granddaughter, great grandson and great great grandson; two sisters, and four brothers.
Moving visitation will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Everyone who enters must wear a mask. No gathering will be allowed inside or outside.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 9 to May 11, 2020