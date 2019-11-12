Home

Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
136 W Roosevelt
Stillman Valley, IL 61084
(815) 645-2727
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
136 W Roosevelt
Stillman Valley, IL 61084
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
136 W Roosevelt
Stillman Valley, IL 61084
Burial
Following Services
Stillman Valley Cemetery
Mary Ann "Meriel" Bennett


1929 - 2019
Mary Ann "Meriel" Bennett Obituary
Mary Ann "Meriel" Bennett 1929—2019
Stillman Valley, IL - Mary Ann "Meriel" Bennett, 90, formerly of the Stillman Valley/Byron area, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019. Meriel was born on January 21, 1929 in Rock Island, IL to Earl and Gertrude (Brady) Helley, the third of seven siblings, and was raised in Beardstown and, later, Rochelle, IL. Meriel married Carl Bennett on August 6, 1954 and they brought up five children on their farm near Stillman Valley. Meriel later lived in Rockford, IL and spent her final years in Owatonna, MN. Meriel is survived by her son Kevin Bennett of Owatonna, MN; daughters Karen (Tom) Wendel of St. Charles, MO and Carolyn Bennett of Greenwood Village, CO; daughter-in-law Mary (Squillace) Bennett of Waterbury, CT; grandchildren Jackie Wendel (Ethan Kassner), Lindsay (Brian) Clegg, Andrew Wendel, Jonathan Bennett and Nathan Bennett; and, great-grandchildren Alliya Ross, Rome Ross, and Alexandra Clegg. Meriel was preceded in death by her husband Carl, their sons Craig and Terry, grandson Jason Ross, her parents, and five siblings. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Farrell Holland Gale Funeral Home, 136 W. Roosevelt Road in Stillman Valley with the Rev. Chris Brauns officiating. The family welcomes visitation prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00. Burial will immediately follow at Stillman Valley Cemetery. Memorial gifts will be donated to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary or may be made in Meriel's name directly to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, Inc., 111 N. 1st St., Rockford, IL 61107, noahsarkanimals.org. Visit www.farrellhollandgale.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
