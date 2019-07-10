|
|
Mary Ann Holmes 1930—2019
Mary Ann Holmes, 88, of Rockford, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. She was born March 30, 1930 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Clarence and Clara Reimer. Mary was a Rockford resident since 1951. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and attended Beloit College where she met John. She married John C. "Jack" Holmes on May 5, 1951 in Beloit, Wisconsin. Formerly employed as a secretary by the Rockford Board of Education. Mary was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and a Charter Member of "NAMI", Northern Illinois Alliance for the Mentally Ill. She enjoyed her grandchildren, sisters, shopping, traveling and antiquing around the country.
Survivors include her children, Daniel (Pat Crane) Holmes of Lowell, MA, Darryl Holmes of Allen, TX and Douglas Holmes of Rockford; grandchildren, John D. (Dezirae), Ian, Colin and Karyn Holmes; sisters, Beatrice Johnson of Beloit, WI, Kay (Frank) Bullard of Poplar Grove, IL and Linda (Wm) Knipp of FL; brother, Phil (Judy) Reimer of FL; brother-in-law, Bernie Rosander of Beloit, WI; daughter-in-laws, Becky Holmes and Keri Holmes; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husband, John; daughter, Jennifer Holmes; brother, Lee J. Reimer; sisters, Betty Katterhenry, Ruth Rosander and Carol Mason. Special thank you to Mercy Health at Home Hospice.
Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural Street, Rockford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to NAMI. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 10 to July 12, 2019