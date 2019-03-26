|
|
Mary Ann Macdonald 1938—2019
Mary Ann Macdonald, 81, of Rockford, passed into Heaven on March 22, 2019 at OSF after a brief illness. Born February 21, 1938 in Belvidere, IL to Harvard and Lucille Coppernoll. After graduating from Belvidere High School, she became a nurse working for Dr. Smith in Belvidere. She married Bruce Macdonald on June 18, 1960, where upon she assisted him in his electrical business until their retirement. Her children remember her as a school room mother, 4-H baking instructor, volunteer for Meals on Wheels and reading to school children. She always had an open home for rescue kittens needing to be nursed back to health. For years, she could be found working side-by-side with her husband at all of his Korean War Veteran Association events. Mary was gracious with a smile and kind words for anyone she met, making all feel welcome. Survivors include her husband, daughters Michele (Paul) Gendron, Angela (Rob) Hofstetter, son Jeffrey (Teresa) Macdonald, Granddaughter Ashley (Brad) Hancock, great grandchildren Morgan, Micah, Merrick, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Brother James and his wife Coralyn. Special thanks to dear friends Bill and Betty Doran, Caregiver Tina, special in-laws Pat and Joan Gendron, plus all the OSF ICU nurses for their compassion.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be used later in Mary Ann's honor.
Visitation for Mary Ann will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm with a memorial service to follow at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park. Condolence may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019