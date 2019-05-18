|
|
Mary Ann Mulcahey 1936—2019
Mary Ann Mulcahey passed away in her home on Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born October 12, 1936 in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Sylvester and Gertrude Malthaner. She married William E. "Bill" Mulcahey on Feb. 18, 1954; he died in 2011. Mary Ann worked as a bookkeeper for Access Services of Northern Illinois until her retirement in 2006. She was an active member and joyful volunteer for St. Rita's Catholic Church. She loved music and shared her beautiful voice by singing as a cantor and in the church choir. Her hobbies included knitting, rooting for the Chicago Cubs, making puzzles, and watching her great-grandchildren play. Mary Ann had an excellent memory and a knack for telling a good story. Every afternoon Mary Ann would have doughnuts with her husband, and she absolutely loved yelling "BINGO!" She enjoyed staying in touch with her friends, especially from St. Peter's and Muldoon. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Survived by her children, Mary Ellen (Richard Paeglow) Albano of Rockford, Daniel Mulcahey of Palm Springs, Calif., Catherine (Mark, deceased) Choppa of Greenfield, Wis., and Kelly (David) Chesak of Rockford; grandchildren, Kelly Albano (Jacob Hutmacher), Dominick (Rebecca) Albano, and Michael Albano, Amy Mulcahey, Bradley (Sarah) Mulcahey, Marcus (Holly) Choppa, Brooklyn (Darrell Reid) Choppa, Madison Choppa, Lindsey Whicker, and Brandon Whicker; great-grandchildren, Colin, Lauren, Riley, Harrison, Anthony, Emerson, Tripp, Paxton, Parker, Elijah, and Ezra; and special friend, Darrin Tharp. Predeceased by her husband, parents, siblings, and son-in-law, Mark.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Dr. with Rev. Ervin Caliente officiating. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Olson North Main Chapel; 2811 N. Main, Rockford, IL; and also Wednesday, May 23, 2019 at St. Rita's Church 9:00 – 10:00 am. In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Rita's Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Dr., Rockford, IL 61109 or at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 18 to May 20, 2019