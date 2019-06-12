|
|
Mary Ann Roberts 1947—2019
Mary Ann Roberts passed away May 30, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Mary Ann was born in Janesville, WI to Martin "Al" and Kathryn (Lippitt) Hessian. She moved to Illinois after her marriage to John Schultz where she worked at Highland Hospital and was a member of the Boone County Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Squad (BVARS). She later worked at Hobbicraft of Belvidere during her marriage to Duane D Paulson (deceased). She was married to her best friend Leon Roberts until his death in 2010. She worked at Mobil in Belvidere until her retirement.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Tina Hamlyn (Schultz), her husband Leon, and her brother Jim Hessian. She is survived by her daughter Gayla Schultz; her brothers Tom Hessian and Denny Hessian; her grandchildren Nathaniel Varble, Dakota, Payton, and Luka; her great-grandchildren Natalie, Serenity and Naleah and their mother, Samantha; and her step-children Lainey, Liz, Doug, Jocie, and Chris.
There will be no services at Mary Ann's request. Please join her family for a reception on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5-8 pm at The Hidden Aerie, 116 W Locust St, Belvidere, IL 61008.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 12 to June 24, 2019