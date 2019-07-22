|
Mary B. Bussey 1928—2019
Mary Barbara Bussey, 91, of Belvidere, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born on April 21, 1928. Born in Princeton, IL. Daughter of Roy and Minnie (Lamb) Midkirk. United in marriage to Sterling R. Bussey on July 11, 1946. He predeceased her on December 11, 2014. Mary took pride in training and showing Rottweiler dogs throughout the years. Survived by daughters, BJ Wallace and Gail Schumacher; granddaughter, Kayla Schumacher. Predeceased by her parents; son, David Bussey. Memorial Graveside services to be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25 at Willwood Burial Park, 7000 West State St, Rockford. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 22 to July 24, 2019