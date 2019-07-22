Home

POWERED BY

Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 968-5313
For more information about
Mary Bussey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Willwood Burial Park
7000 West State St
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bussey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. Bussey


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary B. Bussey Obituary
Mary B. Bussey 1928—2019
Mary Barbara Bussey, 91, of Belvidere, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born on April 21, 1928. Born in Princeton, IL. Daughter of Roy and Minnie (Lamb) Midkirk. United in marriage to Sterling R. Bussey on July 11, 1946. He predeceased her on December 11, 2014. Mary took pride in training and showing Rottweiler dogs throughout the years. Survived by daughters, BJ Wallace and Gail Schumacher; granddaughter, Kayla Schumacher. Predeceased by her parents; son, David Bussey. Memorial Graveside services to be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25 at Willwood Burial Park, 7000 West State St, Rockford. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 22 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now