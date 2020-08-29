Mary B. Tanner 1934—2020
Mary B. Tanner, 85 of Rockford, IL, passed away Thursday, August 27. She was born in Pocahontas, AR on November 20, 1934 to Everett H. and Glenda A. (Simington) Inness.
Mary enjoyed cooking, reading and taking care of her family. She worked many years in packing and shipping at both National Lock and Barber-Coleman before retiring from Pyramid Plastics.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Chelinsky and Russell (Marla) Tanner; grandchildren, Emily, Michelle, Brittany, Alyssa, Elizabeth and Ethan; siblings, Evelyn Dirks and Joyce Counts, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lee Roy Inness and Art Inness; and sister, Kathy Fedrextion.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the residents and staff at River Bluff Nursing Home.
A Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory- Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61108, with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, 6202 Charles Street, Rockford, IL 61108. Those in attendance for any of the services will be required to wear masks and social distance. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.