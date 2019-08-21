Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Mary Beasley
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
2209 Clifton Ave.
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
2209 Clifton Ave.
Mary Beasley 1939—2019
Mary Lou Beasley, of Rockford departed this earthly life August 15, 2019. She was born July 3, 1939 in Vance, MS the daughter Clifton Sr. and Mary Tennin. Mary lived in Rockford since 1959 coming from Vance, MS. She married Charlie Beasley, December 25, 1957. She was employed 17 years as a custodian by the Rockford Park District. Mary was a former member of Providence Baptist Church. She graduated from Tutwiler High School.
Mary leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband Charlie; daughter, Katie Mae Jordan; three sons, Charles L. (Jacquelyn), Willie Lee (Deborah Ann) and Alphonso Beasley; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sisters, Fannie B. Haley Rome and Ada Tennin Mullins; brother Ben Tennin; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, six brothers and one sister.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church 2209 Clifton Ave. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
